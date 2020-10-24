Jose Mourinho knows it will not be all plain sailing for Tottenham at Burnley

Jose Mourinho's Spurs are unbeaten in nine matches

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho knows his side’s goal glut is not guaranteed to carry on at Burnley on Monday.

Spurs have been prolific in the opening part of the season, registering 31 times in their last nine matches.

They were top scorers in the Premier League heading into this weekend’s action, but Mourinho knows they will face difficulties replicating that at Burnley.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane have had a prolific start to the season (Matt Dunham/PA)

“Full of confidence yes but also aware of the difficulties,” he said of the trip to Turf Moor. “Burnley is Burnley and they know the way they want to play, the problems they want to give to opponents.

“They know how they want to defend, how they try to hurt opponents offensively. Years and years the same coach, the same philosophy, much of the players the same too.

“I expect Burnley to try to stop us. And they do that for many years, with success in many cases. They don’t concede many goals, they defend very well, they know what it is to stop the strongest teams from winning against them.

“So I expect a very difficult match and to be scoring goals is a consequence of how well we are playing. That of course brings confidence.

“We will go there confident. But I have to make sure I pass to the players my feelings and my feelings don’t change since the first day I played Burnley. It’s difficult.”

Spurs’ form this season – where they are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions – is partly down to a summer transfer window which saw them recruit exceptionally well.

From the low-key signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to the sensational return of Gareth Bale, it has left Mourinho with a highly competitive squad.

The Portuguese thinks he needs more time to fully evolve his group, but is happy nonetheless.

“Very happy with the squad,” he said. “Of course next summer I will need to give another couple of touches but this is what you always do to improve your squad.

“You look for example to Liverpool, how many years Jurgen (Klopp) has been three, how many transfer windows he went to the market and improved the team.