Sam Bennett sprints to another grand tour stage win with Vuelta victory

Ireland's Sam Bennett won stage four of La Vuelta a Espana

Ireland’s Sam Bennett sprinted to another impressive grand tour stage victory on stage four of La Vuelta a Espana in Ejea de los Caballeros.

Less than a month after leading home the final stage of the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysees, Bennett was launched by his Deceuninck-Quickstep team to pip rival Jasper Philipsen (UAE Emirates) over the line.

Bennett said: “We said we needed to come together at one point and the team did the job perfectly – they all came together when they needed to.

“I went for the outside and Jasper Philipsen came up the inside and got such a jump I actually didn’t think I’d be able to catch him.

“But in the end I started getting more and more speed and I was still accelerating to the line.”

Jakub Marecko (CCC) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took second and third places respectively on a day which did not impact the top of the general classification, with Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo Visma) maintaining his five-second lead over Daniel Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation).

Britain’s Harry Tanfield (AG2R La Mondiale) had featured prominently in a four-man break which went clear early in the stage and held its advantage until around 15km to go, when they were finally swallowed up by the bunch.