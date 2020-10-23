On this day in 2007: Steve Staunton stepped down as Republic of Ireland boss

Republic of Ireland boss Steve Staunton left the role by mutual consent on this day in 2007

On this day in 2007 Steve Staunton left his job as Republic of Ireland manager by mutual consent.

Staunton had taken over from Brian Kerr in January 2006 but his job had been called into question following a number of poor performances in the Euro 2008 qualifying campaign.

Ireland’s bid to qualify for the tournament was brought to an end following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Cyprus at Croke Park, which included 15,000 empty seats in the Dublin stadium.

Assistant Kevin MacDonald and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly also joined Staunton on their way out, while under-21 manager Don Givens was given temporary charge of the first-team squad.

Staunton had been an inexperienced manager when he took the role, having been Walsall assistant coach prior to his appointment, but was overseen by the experienced Sir Bobby Robson who was the international football consultant.