Chris Robshaw apologises after England match cancelled due to Barbarian breaches

Sean Maitland, Chris Robshaw and Richard Wigglesworth, l-r

England’s curtain raiser to the autumn has been cancelled after the Rugby Football Union discovered an additional breach of coronavirus protocols by Barbarians players.

Senior internationals Chris Robshaw, Richard Wigglesworth and Sean Maitland were among a group of 12 who left the team hotel in central London on Wednesday night in order to have dinner.

As a result, they were removed from the squad as the Barbarians launched a frantic attempt to find replacements to fulfil Sunday’s Twickenham showdown.

But before the 3pm deadline for their desperate recruitment drive had arrived, the RFU learnt that restrictions in place to prevent an outbreak of Covid-19 had also been broken the previous day.

This Sunday's Quilter Cup fixture has been cancelled following several breaches of the Covid code of conduct within the Barbarians squad. More details below. — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 23, 2020

“As part of its ongoing investigation into a breach of the Covid code of conduct that took place on October 21, the RFU has discovered there was an earlier undisclosed breach that took place on October 20 when a number of Barbarians players left the hotel bubble without permission and without informing organisers about their whereabouts,” an RFU statement read.

“The RFU has concluded that the players leaving their Covid-secure environment on October 20 without then isolating from the rest of the group on their return has resulted in the bubble environment being compromised, with the potential risk of Covid transmission from individuals outside the bubble to everyone in the Barbarians team and management.

“The RFU is therefore left with no alternative but to cancel the game.”

Robshaw, the former England captain, has apologised after seeing his Twickenham farewell before heading to America to play for San Diego Legion ruined by his actions.

“I want to express my deepest apologies to @Barbarian_FC @EnglandRugby and the rugby family for letting you down this week,” he said on Twitter.

England head coach Eddie Jones has lost his warm-up to the autumn, Adam Davy/PA

“I understand that my actions have ultimately contributed to the cancellation of Sunday’s match and I am sincerely remorseful for my role in undoing all the amazing work that went into trying to make it happen.”

The cancellation is a significant blow to Eddie Jones, who planned to use the fixture as a tune-up for the climax to the Six Nations against Italy on Saturday week with England looking to claim the title.

In addition, there is the reputational damage to a game that is seeking a Government bailout to assist with the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are incredibly disappointed to be calling a halt to this fixture, we know how much fans were looking forward to seeing the teams play,” RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said.

“However, our priority is to protect the health and safety of the England squad and the other international teams they will go up against this autumn.

I want to express my deepest apologies to @Barbarian_FC @EnglandRugby and the rugby family for letting you down this week pic.twitter.com/mBPLuL69hA — Chris Robshaw (@ChrisRobshaw) October 23, 2020

“There has been a great deal of effort put into Covid codes of conduct and planning for games, including cooperation with Premiership clubs to release additional players to fulfil the fixture safely, and we are all incredibly frustrated and disappointed that the actions of a number of Barbarians players mean we no longer feel it is safe for the game to go ahead.”

Before news of the second breach had emerged, Sir Clive Woodward voiced his disbelief at the “stupidity” of players who are now facing a charge of bringing the game into disrepute.

Woodward, England’s World Cup winning coach, is scathing of those whose outside contact risked bringing COVID-19 into the bubble.

“I’m sure they’re feeling incredibly stupid and incredibly embarrassed,” Woodward told talkSport.

Sir Clive Woodward is incensed by the actions of the Barbarians players, Mike Egerton/PA

“It’s just stupidity, they’ve been ridiculously stupid. I can’t believe it’s not being spelt out to them. I can’t believe they didn’t know what they’re doing.

“My reaction was just kind of gobsmacked really. These are professional players and they know what’s at stake. It’s live on TV, it’s a game that everyone was looking forward to.

“I can’t believe they’ve been so naive and stupid to think they can get away with it. People could see them, they’re well known people. I just shake my head in disbelief.

“I can believe the Barbarians didn’t sit down and spell it out – A, B, C. This is what you can do and this is what you can’t do. Everyone who steps out of this bubble, you’re gone. You’re history.