Sir Mo Farah passes the baton and birthdays galore – Thursday’s sporting social

Sir Mo Farah looks to have passed on his love of running
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 22.

Football

Tottenham marked their newest signing’s 23rd birthday.

There were more birthday wishes in the England Women camp.

And from Arsenal to a former manager who won them a trophy or two.

His current employers offered their congratulations too.

Perhaps Cristiano Ronaldo’s dinner plates provided the inspiration for Manchester United’s ‘zebra’ kit.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen had some large visitors eyeing up his swimming pool.

Formula One

It was all change at Haas.

And a former world champion announced a new venture.

Rugby Union

Wales looked forward to Alun Wyn Jones’ landmark appearance against France this weekend.

Golf

Matt Wallace was amused during the opening round of the Italian Open… or maybe not.

Athletics

The Farah running dynasty looks to be in good hands when Sir Mo eventually hangs up his spikes.

Tennis

Serena Williams and her daughter went full superhero at the beach.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was working hard – unlike the gentleman in the background.

Fight to win ?

