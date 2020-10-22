Scott Parker insists there is no ‘magic formula’ as Fulham look to climb table

Scott Parker insisted there is no "magic formula" for Fulham this season

Scott Parker insists there is no “magic formula” for rock-bottom Fulham as they look to build on their first point of the Premier League season when they take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The promoted Cottagers secured their first point in a 1-1 draw at Sheffield United last time out, having suffered defeats in their opening four matches.

Despite Fulham’s disappointing start, which has brought back memories of their last Premier League campaign in 2018-19 when they were relegated in April, Parker is determined not to let the experience affect his players.

“There is no magic formula,” the Fulham boss said, adding: “There’s no magic formula to all of a sudden (stop) errors that are occurring or what did occur.

“If that could instantly change then life would be pretty easy but that’s not the case. What is normally the case is it’s a process, it’s stick to what you know is right and work hard and keep improving.

“Of course you all hope that it happens quicker and that’s down to me of course it is but ultimately I don’t want to push that onto the players – I’ll never push that onto the players.

“I know where we are, I know fully where we are. I know early on there was noise around us and there will be noise around us because that’s what comes with the last time we were in this division and what we spent and what goals we let in.

“I get that there’s a little bit of a noise and I get that that’s going to influence how people see us this year.”

A number of players from Fulham’s last Premier League venture, including Stefan Johansen, Kevin McDonald and Jean-Michael Seri, have been left out of Parker’s 25-man squad.

From a group of 31, the 40-year-old had to trim down his squad to fit the league rules, but believes he has made the right decision as Fulham bid to extend their stay in the top flight.

On the final squad, Parker said: “Yeah very hard, it’s a tough decision. Obviously we were left with a lot of numbers and I’ve had to make a decision on what I think is best and how we need to go about it.

“So a tough decision because I know there are players left out who can help us as well really. But these things are in place and I was left with a number of players to make a call on.