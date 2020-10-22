Lewie Coyle ruled out as Hull prepare to host Peterborough

Hull's Lewie Coyle (left) could be out for up to six weeks

Hull full-back Lewie Coyle is out of Saturday’s League One clash with Peterborough as he begins up to six weeks on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old tore ligaments in his right shoulder during the first half of Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon and, although he does not need surgery, he will be out of action for between four and six weeks.

Defender Jordy De Wijs is available after recovering from illness and striker James Scott has also returned to training.

Frontman Mallik Wilks, who was fit enough only for a seat on the bench in midweek because of illness, has fully recovered and is available for selection.

Fourth-placed Peterborough will travel to the leaders on the back of four successive league wins.

Manager Darren Ferguson fielded an unchanged side for Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory at Wigan, although defender Dan Butler lasted only 36 minutes after picking up an early booking which left him in danger of a red card.

Niall Mason replaced Butler and will hope he did enough to catch the manager’s eye, while midfielders Ethan Hamilton and Ryan Broom are also eagerly awaiting their chance.