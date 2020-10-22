European World Cup qualifying draw to take place on December 7

? CONFIRMED: The @UEFA Preliminary Draw for the FIFA #WorldCup Qatar 2022 will take place on 7 December

? Ceremony will be live-streamed on https://t.co/zJTWWlvUsi

ℹ️ More info ? https://t.co/IKkR0AaasO pic.twitter.com/vkFIti5igq

— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 22, 2020