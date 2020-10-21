Wales release Liam Williams for Scarlets action with one eye on Scotland clash

Liam Williams will feature for the Scarlets this weekend

Liam Williams will feature for the Scarlets this weekend as the full-back steps up his fitness bid for Wales’ Six Nations clash with Scotland.

Wales have released Williams for Scarlets’ Friday night PRO14 trip to Benetton, with the 29-year-old still shaking off a long-term ankle injury.

British and Irish Lions star Williams missed Wales’ World Cup semi-final loss to South Africa in October 2019 after suffering the ankle problem in training and has only played once since.

? SQUAD UPDATE | DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN ? Liam Williams has been released by the national squad back to the Scarlets ahead of Friday's Guinness PRO14 clash with Benetton!! ? #sanjaysback ▶️ https://t.co/sFGQA9dKXf pic.twitter.com/DFx7cuWwdp — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) October 21, 2020

Now though, the former Saracens man will have a chance to prove his fitness ahead of the rearranged Six Nations encounter with Scotland at the Principality Stadium on October 31.

Dragons winger Jonah Holmes has also been released for regional action this weekend as Wales boss Wayne Pivac looks to keep his squad fresh.

“Liam Williams (Scarlets) and Jonah Holmes (Dragons) have been released from the national squad back to their respective regions for action this weekend,” read a Wales statement.