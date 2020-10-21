Ronaldo’s new trim and Jose’s footballs – Wednesday’s sporting social

Mesut Ozil had his say while Joe Marler and James Haskell continued their book war.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 21.

Football

A new trim for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Three was the magic number for Jose Mourinho.

Mesut Ozil had his say.

This is a difficult message to write to the @Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years. I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the @premierleague season for the time being. Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated. As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far. Before the Coronavirus break I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta – we've been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level. But then things changed, again, and I was not longer allowed to play football for Arsenal. What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club. No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my 8th season at Arsenal end like this. ???? I can promise you that this hard decision won't change anything in my mindset – I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice. #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa

And received support from former Gunner Jack Wilshere.

Paul Pogba and Manchester United were still celebrating.

And then wished Nemanja Vidic a happy 39th birthday.

Rio Ferdinand loved Marcus Rashford’s heroics in Paris.

Harry Kane was ready.

As cool as you like from Zlatan!

? Honing the feeling with the net ? #SempreMilan

Ronald Koeman reflected on a good night for Barcelona.

Ben White was in good spirits.

?

Reece James did his bit for charity.

Cricket

Stuart Broad loved the Barmy Army’s banter.

Unlucky!

Michael Vaughan marked his mate Geoffrey reaching 80 not out.

Brett Lee and Brian Lara rocked the pastels.

James Anderson worked on his fitness in the rain.

Rugby Union

Bristol graciously accepted the news that they would not be involved in the Premiership final.

Matt Dawson was buzzing.

James Haskell took his book war with Joe Marler up a notch.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to his son on his birthday.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton was feeling nostalgic.

Athletics

Usain Bolt was back to work.

Cycling

Sir Chris Hoy was flying.

Chris Froome was back on his bike.

Formula One

Formula One remembered Kimi Raikkonen winning the title 13 years ago.

