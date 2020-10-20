Rafael Nadal set to take part in Paris Masters next month

The French Open final will not be Rafael Nadal's last appearance of the season

Rafael Nadal will prolong his season by playing at the Paris Masters next month.

The world number two said after winning his 20th grand-slam title at the French Open earlier this month that he was unsure whether he would be back on a match court in 2020.

But Nadal posted a picture on Twitter on Tuesday of him training indoors at his academy in Majorca and the accompanying message revealed he will return to the French capital for the final Masters event of the season, beginning on November 2.

It’s indoor season time… this picture was earlier today practicing at the @rnadalacademy … And yes… getting ready for #ParisBercy ??? pic.twitter.com/SajEB4JMEW — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 20, 2020

The Spaniard wrote: “It’s indoor season time… this picture was earlier today practicing at the @rnadalacademy… And yes… getting ready for #ParisBercy.”

Nadal’s appearance in Paris also makes it much more likely that he will take his place at the ATP Finals, which is being held in London for the final time.