Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal future in further doubt after Premier League squad omission

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal's Premier League squad.

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal’s Premier League squad to cast even further doubt on his future at the club.

The 32-year-old is the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history but has now been omitted from both the Premier League and Europa League squads.

Ozil has not played a single minute for the Gunners since March 7, having initially been a mainstay of the team following Mikel Arteta’s appointment last year.

Defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has also been left of of both Premier League and Europa League squads. (Adam Davy/PA)

The German World Cup winner has been available this season until now but Premier League clubs had to name a 25-man squad after the closure of both the international and domestic transfer windows.