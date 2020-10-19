Sporting Weekend in pictures

Exeter Chiefs celebrate with the trophy after the European Champions Cup Final at Ashton Gate

Exeter Chiefs completed a remarkable rise to the top of their sport as they beat Racing 92 31-27 to win the European Champions Cup at Ashton Gate.

Meanwhile in the rugby league Challenge Cup final, a late drop goal from Luke Gale proved just enough for Leeds Rhinos to overcome Salford Red Devils 17-16 at Wembley.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his stunning start to the season with a goal in Everton’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, while there was finally some good news for Harry Maguire as he scored in Manchester United’s 4-1 win at Newcastle.

Gareth Bale’s Tottenham return was overshadowed as visitors West Ham staged a stunning late comeback to snatch a 3-3 draw.

Connor Goldson scored both goals as Rangers’ 2-0 win over Celtic suggested the balance of power in the Scottish Premier League could soon begin to shift.

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema became the first player to reach 50 goals in the Women’s Super League as she scored a hat-trick in her side’s 6-1 win over Tottenham.

Tao Geoghegan Hart claimed his first grand tour stage win at the Giro d’Italia, Adrian Otaegui triumphed in the Scottish Open golf, and Tampa Bay Rays sealed their place in their first baseball World Series since 2008.

Here, the PA news agency selects some of the snapshots which have defined this sporting weekend.

Exeter Chiefs’ Joe Simmonds, centre, and Jack Yeandle celebrate after the European Champions Cup Final at Ashton Gate (David Davies/PA)

Leeds Rhinos’ Luke Gale lifts the trophy after the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was left needing surgery after a crunching challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his side’s second goal during the 2-2 draw with Liverpool (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, right, celebrates scoring his side’s first goal in the win over Newcastle (Stu Forster/PA)

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring a spectacular late equaliser against Tottenham (Matt Dunham/PA)

Rangers’ Connor Goldson, centre, celebrates scoring his side’s first goal in the 2-0 win at Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema set a WSL scoring record as she claimed a hat-trick in the 6-1 demolition of Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)

Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Hollie Doyle rode Glen Shiel to victory in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot for her first Group One success (Alan Crowhurst/PA)

Spain’s Adrian Otaegui poses with the trophy after winning the Scottish Championship at Fairmont St Andrews (Kenny Smith/PA)