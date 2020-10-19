Players support Van Dijk, Lineker regrets mask error – Monday’s sporting social

Are we all just going to go about our day knowing that 1.5M 7-16 year olds need our help and our voice??

We need a long term framework to protect our children not another sticking plaster.

The asks remain the same and we won’t settle for less ?? (3) pic.twitter.com/GGnvOoQP5U

— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 19, 2020