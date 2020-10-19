Football fans opt to give to charity instead of watching team on pay-per-view

Morning All #GenerousGeordies!

We are proud to announce that we – YOU – have donated & raised SIXTEEN THOUSAND POUNDs from the #CharityNotPPV campaign

An absolutely incredible amount including £11,000 alone yesterday from over 1000 donators.

Best fans in the world #NUFC ?? https://t.co/fdtMHIYRxR pic.twitter.com/0Nxcikt8e2

— NUFC Fans Food Bank (@nufcfoodbank) October 18, 2020