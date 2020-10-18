Tao Geoghegan Hart sprints to stage 15 victory in Giro d’Italia

Italy Giro Cycling

Tao Geoghegan Hart became the latest British winner on a grand tour after sprinting to victory on stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia at Piancavallo.

The 25-year-old Londoner saw off Team Sunweb pair Wilco Kelderman and Jai Hindley for a win which also thrusts him into contention in the general classification.

Kelderman’s second place cut Joao Almeida’s overall lead to just 15 seconds, with Hindley in third and Geoghegan Hart now just two minutes and 57 seconds behind the leader.

TA⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️!!!!! It's an incredible ride from the young Brit. He claims his first-ever Grand Tour stage win in style on Piancavallo #Giro pic.twitter.com/EOE2whigIU — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) October 18, 2020

Victory made Geoghegan Hart the fifth stage winner for the Ineos Grenadiers, despite the team losing leader Geraint Thomas after a crash in stage three.

Geoghegan Hart told Eurosport: “The plan was to support Geraint and I really believe that Geraint would have been on the podium of this Giro, or better.

“Crossing the line first is something truly incredible. I’m honoured to be a part of this team.

Tao Geoghegan Hart is within sight of the overall Giro d’Italia title (Massimo Paolone/AP)

“This season we have had some big highs but also some big lows. We just have to show the Grenadier spirit that we’re just trying to foster in this team, and keep bouncing back the way we can.”

Aiming to spring Kelderman to the top of the classification, Team Sunweb had stretched the final climb with Almeida struggling to hold on and two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali also losing time.