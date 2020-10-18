Judd Trump edges out Neil Robertson in final frame decider to win English Open

Judd Trump

Judd Trump beat Neil Robertson in a final frame decider to win his 18th career ranking title at the English Open in Milton Keynes.

Trump, who had trailed 7-4 after losing the first three frames of the evening session, produced a brilliant 114 break to seal a 9-8 victory in what also marked his 10th consecutive win in a ranking final.

Robertson had produced three quality centuries of his own, including a 125 total clearance in the penultimate frame of a high-quality encounter.

World number one @judd147t has won his last ten consecutive ranking finals! ? He's beaten Neil Robertson 9-8 in Milton Keynes to lift the Steve Davis trophy. The 2019 World Champion joins Robertson and Mark Selby on 1️⃣8️⃣ ranking titles. WHAT a player #HomeNations #EnglishOpen pic.twitter.com/K3MLeD449k — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) October 18, 2020

Trump told Eurosport: “It was a really tough final and I felt most of the game Neil was probably the better player, he scored a lot heavier than me.

“The way Neil played at no point did I think I was going to win the trophy. I had to go out and earn that one, it was probably my toughest final in five years.”

Trump had edged into a 3-1 lead, but Robertson wrested the momentum by the end of the opening session, firing a break of 128 in the seventh frame and hauling the match back level at 4-4.

Judd Trump has won his last 10 consecutive ranking finals (John Walton/PA)

The Australian took the first frame of the evening session, then capitalised on a series of errors from Trump to establish a commanding lead.

Trump broke down on a break of 52 in the 10th frame and Robertson punished him with a 75 clearance to go 6-4 in front.

And a missed red in the next let in Robertson to make his second century of the match, a break of 114 stretching his advantage to 7-4.

Neil Robertson fired three centuries but could not see off Judd Trump (John Walton/PA)

Trump settled his nerves with a break of 76 in the next and reduced the deficit to 7-6 after Robertson failed to punish him for missing a simple blue off its spot.

Robertson missed a golden chance to move one frame from victory when he broke down on a break of 65 in the next, a missed red to the middle letting in Trump to win his third frame in a row and level the scores.

It was Trump himself who went one from victory but a poor break-off in the next was all it took for Robertson to rattle his third century of the match, a 125 total clearance, to force the decider.

Judd Trump strengthened his status as world number one (RIchard Sellers/PA)

After responding by wrapping up his victory in one visit, Trump said he was happy with his game which also took him to the semi-finals of last month’s European Masters.

“I have had a few question marks over my form but it’s a little bit harsh expecting fireworks every time I play,” added Trump.