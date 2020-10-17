Leeds honour Rob Burrow with memorable Challenge Cup final win over Salford

A drop goal five minutes from the end by Leeds captain Luke Gale secured a dramatic 17-16 victory over surprise Challenge Cup finalists Salford in surreal circumstances at a near-deserted Wembley.

The never-say-die Red Devils edged in front for the first time after 57 minutes but Rhinos winger Ash Handley scored his second try of the match to level the scores and Gale came up with the winning point.