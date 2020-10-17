Connor Goldson stars as Rangers claim Old Firm bragging rights against Celtic

Connor Goldson’s double earned Rangers a 2-0 win at Old Firm rivals Celtic to open up a four-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Played behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions and thus stripped of noise, colour and bitterness, the fixture was laid bare as a football contest and Steven Gerrard’s side came out on top.

Gers defender Goldson headed in a James Tavernier free-kick in the ninth minute and then poked in from close range nine minutes after the break to record back-to-back wins for Rangers at Parkhead for the first time since 1995.

It was a first defeat in nine games in all competitions for Neil Lennon’s second-placed hosts, although they have a game in hand over Rangers with a long title fight still to come.

St Johnstone climbed off the bottom after Stevie May and Craig Conway each struck twice in a topsy-turvy 5-3 success at fellow strugglers Hamilton.

Former Accies forward May scored either side of David Wotherspoon’s goal to fire the visitors into a three-goal lead inside 33 minutes.

Quick-fire goals from Ronan Hughes and Marios Ogkmpoe brought Hamilton back into the contest before half-time.

Veteran midfielder Conway then scored either side of Hughes’ second goal of the afternoon in the second period to help propel Saints to ninth and leave the hosts to take their place at the foot of the division.

Kilmarnock remain fifth after coming from behind to defeat Livingston 3-1 in their first league match since the entire squad was forced to self-isolate due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Scott Pittman put Livi ahead in the 11th minute but Aaron Tshibola’s finish on the rebound and a Chris Burke penalty had the visitors ahead at the break.

Greg Kiltie gave Alex Dyer’s men breathing space 12 minutes into the second half and they went on to wrap up a third successive Premiership win.

Hibernian and Aberdeen remain third and fourth respectively after each being held to goalless draws.

Hibs were unable to find a way past Ross County, despite their opponents playing the final 11 minutes a man down following Connor Randall’s red card.

Meanwhile, the Dons had to settle for a single point away to Dundee United after dominating possession and failing to convert a host of chances.

Second-bottom St Mirren were forced to call off their home clash with Motherwell after a third positive coronavirus test left the club short of outfield players.