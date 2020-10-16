Tottenham sign defender Joe Rodon from Swansea

Wales international Joe Rodon has joined Tottenham

Tottenham have signed Swansea defender Joe Rodon.

The Wales international has signed a five-year deal at the Premier League club after beating the domestic transfer deadline.

Rodon, 22, has joined for a fee believed to be £11million plus add-ons, a deal that took some negotiating between the two clubs.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Rodon on a permanent transfer from Swansea City, subject to international clearance. #WelcomeRodon ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 16, 2020

Spurs first started talking to the Championship club on the international deadline day last Monday, but it has taken a further 10 days for a deal to be struck.

Rodon, who played against England for Wales last week, joins international team-mates Gareth Bale and Ben Davies at the club.