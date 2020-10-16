Reds face derby test and United seek response – 5 Premier League talking points

Kevin De Bruyne, James Rodriguez and Harry Maguire, l-r

The Premier League looks set to return from the international break with a bang.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five of the main talking points heading into this round of fixtures.

Liverpool facing derby-day test

Everton have started the season on fire (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool can welcome back the likes of Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara on Saturday, but there looks no better time for Everton to end their 22-match winless streak in all competitions against their neighbours. Carlo Ancelotti’s in-form side sit top of the standings after winning their first four matches of the season, with summer signing James Rodriguez hitting the ground running and newly-capped England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line with aplomb.

How will Manchester United react?

The wounds remain raw from Manchester United’s 6-1 home humbling at the hands of former manager Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham earlier this month. The Old Trafford giants swiftly brought in new faces but the squad still looks short in key areas, while Harry Maguire, the most expensive defender in history, is well short of his best. The United skipper, who was sent off for England in midweek, is a doubt for this weekend’s crunch clash. United have not lost back-to-back league matches at Newcastle since 1987 and can ill afford to do so now.

Can Chelsea settle against Saints?

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have yet to flourish in the Premier League (Richard Heathcote/PA)

Chelsea made the biggest splash in world football during the summer transfer market, with Timo Werner, Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell among the throng of exciting new arrivals in west London. But Blues boss Frank Lampard has yet to get the best out of his new charges and this weekend welcomes a Southampton side looking to claim three straight Premier League wins for the first time since 2016.

Bramall Lane basement battle

We stand as one ready for a new challenge. ?#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/beLdPHJVRE — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 12, 2020

Something has to give on Sunday lunchtime when 19th-placed Sheffield United welcome rock-bottom Fulham to Bramall Lane. Neither has mustered a point in their opening four matches and this clash has the potential to provide the catalyst to a much-needed change in fortunes. Scott Parker’s Cottagers have faltered embarrassingly since sealing promotion back to the top flight and he will need his new signings to prove their worth against Chris Wilder’s Blades, who will surely kick on soon given their fine 2019-20 season.

Will Arsenal Partey as City miss De Bruyne?