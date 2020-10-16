I have faith in Burnley’s squad, says Sean Dyche ahead of transfer deadline

Sean Dyche's Burnley have lost each of their opening three Premier League games this season

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has emphasised the belief he has in the players at the club as the transfer window’s two-week extension draws to a close.

The Clarets, beaten in each of the opening three games of their Premier League campaign, made just two signings between the end of last term and the deadline of October 5 – Dale Stephens from Brighton and Will Norris from Wolves.

A domestic-only extension allowing trade with EFL clubs comes to an end at 5pm on Friday, and Dyche said he did not envisage any further additions before then.

The 49-year-old, who has spoken a number of times about the “challenge” at Burnley with regard to transfer windows, had seven players unavailable due to injury for the 1-0 home loss to Southampton last month.

That situation has eased – Matt Lowton, Ben Mee and Jack Cork are the only definite absentees for Monday’s trip to West Brom.

Dyche, whose side finished 10th last season, said ahead of the game: “I do believe in the group we’ve got. There is a lot of talk about the markets. Did we want to sign players? Yes. Is that a challenge ongoing? Yes. But do I believe in the squad we’ve got? Yes.

“And when they’re all fit, it looks different. All of a sudden the bench and first XI looks better and it all looks a bit rosier.”

He added: “Money has always been an issue here and something highly debated from inside with myself, the chairman and the board.

“Inevitably they make the decisions. We’re in very good shape financially, I know that. I’ve always worked within the parameters and guidelines given to me and that’s what I intend to do.

“You do forget we’ve some very good players here. Do we want to freshen it, bring players in, or would I have done? Yes I would. You need to know what’s available to do that, both players and finance – that’s always a bit tricky here.

“But I don’t forget the group that I’ve got, the quality and depth in experience particularly, not always numbers, of the group I’ve got here.

“I certainly believe this group is more than capable, and now it’s about showing it on the pitch and getting results.”

It was put to Dyche that the window had seen key players like defender James Tarkowski – who was a target for West Ham and Leicester – and goalkeeper Nick Pope retained.

And he said: “I did say it was unlikely they were going anywhere. That’s the different kind of strength we’ve got, the strength to say no.

“There have been years when we couldn’t do that but we can now. That is important. The next stage is how much is available to go and help strengthen, and that’s always a big conversation.