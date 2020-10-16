Cardiff in running to sign Liverpool’s Harry Wilson

The Wales international has made just two first-team appearances for the Reds.

Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson is set to join Cardiff on loan

Cardiff appear to have won the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson on loan.

The Reds ideally wanted a permanent deal for the 23-year-old this summer but, despite interest from Burnley, the £20million asking price proved too high.

With little chance of first-team football, the PA news agency understands Liverpool have now reconsidered their stance.

Although the likes of Swansea, Norwich, Derby – where Wilson spent a previous loan spell – and Nottingham Forest were in the running, Cardiff are the only ones to meet the financial package which includes a £1.2m loan fee and covering his full wages.

The Wales international has made just two first-team appearances, a third-round FA Cup replay at Plymouth in January 2017 and in the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Arsenal earlier this month.

He spent a successful loan spell at Bournemouth last season.

