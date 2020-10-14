Rashford’s new bio and Curran looks for Xbox deal – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Wise words from Tyson Fury and Andy Murray was on a roof.

Marcus Rashford and Sam Curran

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 14.

Football

Marcus Rashford’s new bio.

Jose Mourinho had his feet up.

Centre-back and goalkeeper, John Terry!

14 Years Ago @chelseafc

What a career.

James Milner could not believe what he was seeing.

Gareth Bale continued to build up his fitness.

Fantasy Premier League managers take note.

Rafael Van Der Vaart had the paint out.

Photographers have their work cut out at Leeds.

England will debut their new away shirt against Denmark on Wednesday evening.

The Lionesses celebrated goalkeeper Karen Bardsley’s 36th birthday.

Neymar paid tribute to Ronaldo after overtaking the former Inter and Real Madrid striker into second on the all-time goalscoring charts.

While Everton’s Richarlison made his mark in a Brazil shirt.

Cricket

Ben Stokes celebrated his three-year anniversary.

Sam Curran hoped to strike a deal with Xbox after dismissing David Warner, like England team-mate Jofra Archer did.

Imran Tahir is a team player.

Ian Botham was riding the waves!

Tennis

Andy Murray chilled on a roof.

Caroline Wozniacki climbed a mountain.

Garbine Muguruza explored.

UFC

Conor McGregor visited his sports development centre.

Boxing

Tyson Fury had a powerful message.

Swimming

Adam Peaty prepared for International Swimming League action.

Darts

Who wins?

Wayne Mardle bowed down to his fans, before demolishing Clubs.

