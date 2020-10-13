Kieran Trippier and Ben Chilwell withdraw from England squad

England full-backs Kieran Trippier and Ben Chilwell have left the squad ahead of Wednesday’s Nations League clash with Denmark, the Football Association has announced.

The PA news agency understands Chilwell has returned to Chelsea for assessment on a pre-existing injury, while Atletico Madrid defender Trippier departed due to a personal matter.

Trippier captained England in their 3-0 friendly win over Wales last week and also started the 2-1 victory against Belgium.

Chilwell did not feature in either match having breached Covid-19 guidelines when he reportedly attended a surprise birthday party for club-mate Tammy Abraham last weekend.

An update from the camp as the #ThreeLions continue preparations for Denmark: — England (@England) October 13, 2020

Gareth Southgate still has a 28-man squad to select from for the game against Denmark – although his options on the left-side of the pitch are now drastically reduced.

Chilwell would have been seen as the obvious player to slot in at either left-back or left wing-back, a position Trippier occupied in the Belgium win on Sunday.

With both missing, it is likely Southgate will turn to one of two Arsenal players at his disposal – with Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles both adept down the left.