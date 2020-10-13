Jamie Vardy and Paul Pogba join latest craze – Tuesday’s sporting social

The ‘How it started v How it’s going’ has taken over social media in recent weeks.

Jamie Vardy took part in social media's latest craze
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 13.

Football

Patrick van Aanholt questioned the rule on spectators in venues.

Robbie Savage is part of a new-look Macclesfield.

England kicker Owen Farrell has competition.

Jamie Vardy, Paul Pogba, Thomas Muller, Lucy Bronze and Chelsea joined the latest social media craze.

How it started ? How it’s going!

Uncapped Manchester City star Esme Morgan was thrilled to be called up to the England Women squad.

#NoThomasNoPartey.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was also taking a look back.

Anyone fancy £1000 for knocking down Dereck Chisora?

Cricket

Ben Stokes may have a future as an equipment manager.

✌️✌️

Happy wedding anniversary!

Golf

Ian Poulter may be feeling his advancing years!

And he is certainly feeling the cold.

Matt Wallace is also feeling the cold.

Basketball

The champs are back in Los Angeles.

Took a while to sink in for LeBron.

Formula One

Training with a view.

