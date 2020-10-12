Sporting weekend in pictures

Rafael Nadal lifted his 13th French Open trophy after a straight-sets win over Novak Djokovic

England came from behind to beat Belgium and move top of their Nations League group as international football took centre stage in the sporting calendar.

Gareth Southgate’s side showed guile rather than style at Wembley, but also enjoyed their fair share of luck, Marcus Rashford celebrated his MBE with the equaliser from the penalty spot before Mason Mount’s deflected effort earned England a 2-1 victory.

Stephen Kenny’s wait for his first win as Republic of Ireland manager continued after his 10-man coronavirus-hit side were held to a 0-0 draw by Wales in Dublin.

Rafael Nadal demolished Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win a 13th French Open title and take his place alongside Roger Federer at the summit of men’s tennis with 20 grand slam crowns.

Lewis Hamilton made history after matching Michael Schumacher’s Formula One victory record by winning the Eifel Grand Prix.

Exeter and Wasps booked their places in the Premiership final, with convincing victories over Bath and Bristol respectively.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the weekend’s action in pictures.

Harry Kane rues a missed header during England’s Nations League win over Belgium (Neil Hall/PA)

Referee Anastasios Sidiropoulos shows a red card to the Republic of Ireland’s James McClean against Wales (Brian Lawless/PA)

Lyndon Dykes scored the only goal against Slovakia (Steve Welsh/PA)

Northern Ireland tasted another Nations League defeat as Austria won 1-0 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Rafael Nadal collapses to the ground after winning his 13th French Open (Christophe Ena/AP)

Hamilton claimed the 91st win of his career at the Nurburgring in Germany (Bryn Lennon/AP)

Jimmy Gopperth takes a penalty as his Wasps beat Bristol 47-24 to reach their first Premiership final for three years (Tim Goode/PA)

Exeter Chiefs’ Ollie Devoto scores one of his side’s five tries as they crushed Bath 35-6 (David Davies/PA)

Lotte Wubben-May scored Arsenal Women’s fourth goal during their 5-0 win at Brighton (John Walton/PA)

Tyrell Hatton claimed his fifth European Tour title when he won the BMW PGA Championship to break into the world’s top 10 (Adam Davy/PA)