On this day in 2011: Man City take action over Carlos Tevez’s substitute refusal

Carlos Tevez

Manchester City confirmed Carlos Tevez would face disciplinary proceedings on this day in 2011 over alleged breaches of contract in relation to his conduct during the club’s Champions League tie against Bayern Munich, when he allegedly refused to come on as a substitute.

The Argentinian’s tempestuous career at City looked set to be drawing to a close when the club confirmed they would take action for allegedly refusing to come on to try and overhaul a 2-0 deficit against the German giants.

Furious City manager Roberto Mancini said as far as he was concerned, former Manchester United striker Tevez was “finished” at City.

Mancini maintained his stance in the aftermath of the incident, despite the insistence of the Argentinian’s agent that the incident could be put down to “mistranslation”, with the club formally suspending the striker for two weeks.

Carlos Tevez was not the happiest of Manchester City substitutes (David Davies/PA)

City’s decision to press ahead with an investigation against the player, centred around breach of contract, also meant Tevez would be forced to train alone at the club, a situation which eventually led to him being heavily fined and told to stay away.

However having failed to secure a transfer away from City, Tevez eventually issued a full apology and returned to the first team as a substitute against Chelsea in March 2012, also featuring in the title win over QPR.