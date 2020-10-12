Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne withdraws from Belgium squad

UK & international sportsPublished:

The midfielder was substituted after 73 minutes of Sunday’s UEFA Nations League loss to England at Wembley.

Kevin De Bruyne could be an injury doubt for Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne could be an injury doubt for Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne has withdrawn from the Belgium squad to face Iceland on Wednesday and returned to Manchester City.

The Royal Belgian Football Association cited a fitness issue after the City playmaker was substituted after 73 minutes of Sunday’s UEFA Nations League loss to England at Wembley.

De Bruyne was substituted in the second half against England
De Bruyne was substituted in the second half against England (Neil Hall/PA)

The 29-year-old will now be assessed ahead of City’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

A tweet from the Belgium team’s official account read: “@DeBruyneKev returned to his club. He couldn’t be fit enough to play against Iceland.”

The nature of De Bruyne’s problem has not been specified.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez played down any potential issue after the 2-1 defeat to England, saying the player had been taken off as a precautionary measure.

“I wouldn’t say it was an injury,” Martinez said. “It is too early to say, there was a feeling that he wasn’t right – it was more precaution that we had to avoid (something), he wasn’t 100 per cent.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News