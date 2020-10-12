Jurgen Klopp sends letter to young fan experiencing stress and anxiety

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wrote an emotional response to a fan letter from a child expressing his anxiety over starting secondary school

Jurgen Klopp has sent a heart-warming letter to an 11-year-old fan who wrote to the Liverpool manager about the stress and anxiety he had over starting secondary school.

Liverpool supporter Lewis Balfe was having concerns about moving to a new school in September and the German took time out to send him some advice.

Klopp wrote: “Can I start by telling you a secret? I get nervous.

This is beautiful to see ✍️ Jurgen Klopp wrote a letter to an 11 year old child who wrote to him about the stress and anxiety he was experiencing over starting secondary school this term. ?⚽️ Image via @LFCTransferRoom pic.twitter.com/25wuUJccG3 — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) October 12, 2020

“To be totally honest, I would be worried if I did not get nervous because when it happens it gives me the chance to turn that energy into something positive.

“I know it might be stranger for a boy of your age to think that the Liverpool manager can feel the way that you do but I do.

“From your letter it is clear that you are very thoughtful and also very caring and when you have these qualities it is very hard to avoid getting nervous.

“You asked me what I do when my players feel this way and the answer is simple – I remind them of how important they are to me and how much I believe in them and I have no doubt that it will be exactly the same for your family with you.

“You do not need to worry about bad things happening. As you know, I lost more than a few finals and this isn’t a good feeling but with the help of my family and friends I kept going and in the end we were able to enjoy some really good times.

“If I had dwelled on the bad moments I know that this would not have been possible so please be positive about yourself and look forward to the brilliant time that I know you will have growing up.

“And don’t forget that you are part of the Liverpool family and this means that you have millions and millions of people just like you who want you to be happy as you can be.