Global stars celebrate Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA title – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

LeBron James and Anthony Davis helped the Lakers to their 17th NBA title after a 4-2 series win against the Miami Heat.

The Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title
The Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 12.

Football

Brilliant from Jurgen Klopp.

Gareth Bale is ready.

A big night for Kylian Mbappe.

View this post on Instagram

Idol ??… @cristiano

A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe) on

Marcus Rashford received a portrait off a Liverpool fan, capping off a fine week for the Manchester United forward.

Rashford also continued his fight against child food poverty.

Inspirational.

Paul Pogba is ready for the next game.

View this post on Instagram

Tough game let’s go again ?? @equipedefrance

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard continued his preparations for a return to Premier League action.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in high spirits.

Kalvin Phillips is also loving life in international football.

View this post on Instagram

Spirit and ambition as high as ever. ❤️???????

A post shared by Kalvin Phillips (@kalvinphillips) on

Joe Hart was working hard.

View this post on Instagram

Keep pushing ? ?#COYS

A post shared by Joe Hart (@joehartofficial) on

Christian Eriksen was feeling generous.

Jay Rodriguez joined in with the ‘How it started v How it’s going’ trend.

John McGinn was delighted to mark his 25th Scotland cap with a victory.

Basketball

The Los Angeles Lakers earned congratulations from across the sporting world as they wrapped up the NBA title.

Four-time NBA Finals MVP LeBron James celebrated his fourth title.

Boxing

Conor McGregor fight incoming?

Tyson Fury is set for a homecoming fight later this year.

The work never stops for Katie Taylor.

Cricket

Ben Skokes!!!

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes (Jos Buttler/Instagram Story)

David Warner is Jofra Archer’s bunny.

KP’s daily routine.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton reflected on an historic day.

Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to Hamilton’s achievement.

Tennis

Andy Murray looked forward.

Great to be in Cologne, can't wait to get started tomorrow. #LetsGo #Bett1HulksIndoors2020

Posted by Andy Murray on Monday, October 12, 2020

Rafael Nadal showed off the French Open trophy for the 13th time.

Golf

Justin Rose shared a picture from his youth.

Tyrrell Hatton was still living the dream.

Darts

Stephen Bunting is getting the practice in during isolation.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News