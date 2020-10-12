Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks withdraws from Wales squad through injury

??????? DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN ???????

Kieffer Moore and Joe Morrell have returned to their clubs with a one match suspension for accumulation of yellow cards.

David Brooks has also left the camp after picking up an injury. Brysia wella Brooksy!#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/OI3Me0PmcF

