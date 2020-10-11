Hamilton and Nadal’s record-equalling exploits – Sunday’s sporting social

Rafael Nadal, left, and Lewis Hamilton equalled impressive records on Sunday

Football

Marcus Rashford revealed special boots he would wear in Sunday’s Nations League clash with Belgium, featuring messages from children helped by his child food poverty campaign.

These children are our future. We must allow and encourage them to dream, because sometimes dreams are all they have. This month, I’ll carry their dreams with me, standing in Wembley stadium with their messages written across my boots. This is their moment to shine ?✨ pic.twitter.com/BnMrutUk4Z — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 11, 2020

Inspiring millions and giving a voice to the next generation.@MarcusRashford will wear a special pair of @nikefootball boots in today's game against Belgium ? pic.twitter.com/VL67KsoMtz — England (@England) October 11, 2020

Manchester United great and England World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton turned 83.

? He's one of the best this game has ever seen ??? Wishing 1966 #WorldCup winner with @England Sir Bobby Charlton a very happy birthday pic.twitter.com/IpARRqR5vC — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 11, 2020

Wolves’ Adama Traore was delighted after making his first competitive appearance for Spain.

Primer partido oficial y primera victoria. Deseando que sea la primera de muchas. ???#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/BUpEYlybnr — Adama Traoré Diarra (@AdamaTrd37) October 10, 2020

Spain captain Sergio Ramos was also pleased with his night’s work.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was a tourist for the day.

Sunday afternoon at Windsor Castle ?? pic.twitter.com/FxfrwguBXr — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) October 11, 2020

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is on the comeback trail.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was also enjoying a workout.

Cricket

Ben Stokes returned to action for the first time since the opening Test against Pakistan in August, appearing for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Sunrisers Hyderabad did not read the script, however.

That's a short stay at the crease for Ben Stokes. Khaleel Ahmed picks his first. Live – https://t.co/uaylR8mH7g #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/UOPjEyaySO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 11, 2020

Although it was the Royals who came out on top.

Formula One

Pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas was all set for the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring.

As was Frenchman Romain Grosjean.

While Red Bull’s Max Verstappen predicted an exciting race!

R A C E D A Y ? A sparkling race or even a rollercoaster, we’ll see! #FullSend ? #UnleashTheLion ?? #EifelGP pic.twitter.com/gtsa76cXAY — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 11, 2020

But Mercedes had a cunning plan…

Verstappen was happy with how it finished.

YES BOYS! ? Very happy with P2 and the fastest race lap, a great team effort ? #KeepPushing ?? #EifelGP pic.twitter.com/iFpXzWCX43 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 11, 2020

Nico Hulkenberg could not get over his eighth-placed finish.

from a coffee in cologne to P8 in a never expected HomeGP 2020 .. wtf happened this weekend?! ?#hulkenback #2.0 #f1 pic.twitter.com/WYPPt2cKI0 — Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) October 11, 2020

Lewis Hamilton shared a video after equalling Michael Schumacher’s record for F1 wins.

Feeling really honoured to be mentioned in the same likeness as a driver like Michael. What happened today is beyond my wildest dreams. I can’t express how grateful I am to all the fans, and to my amazing team for being with me on this journey. This is for us #91 pic.twitter.com/ZXaq17qd06 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 11, 2020

Schumacher’s son, Mick, paid tribute to Hamilton.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal is king of Roland Garros once again.

Roger Federer was quick to congratulate the Spaniard.

And so was 2018 French Open women’s champion Simona Halep.

Congratulations Rafa. You’re an example to everyone in our sport and the best we’ve seen. Most importantly, a great person. Huge respect. ?????? @RafaelNadal — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) October 11, 2020

Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a five-set defeat to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the French Open, but took time to find the romantic side of Paris.

Roses in Paris ? pic.twitter.com/L7nAZjxjgD — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@StefTsitsipas) October 11, 2020

New French Open champion Iga Swiatek welcomed high praise from one of the game’s greats.

Thank you very, very much. I appreciate it!? https://t.co/ZcGWKABqB6 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) October 11, 2020

And Swiatek congratulated Nadal after his 13th French Open title.

?Congratulations @RafaelNadal! It's amazing to kind of share this experience with you. Am I even allowed to say this?? — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) October 11, 2020

Sabine Lisicki was stunned by Nadal’s record at Roland Garros.

100:2!!! Roland Garros Title no 13 ??? @RafaelNadal ?????????????King Rafa pic.twitter.com/p9wsHwQcHk — Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) October 11, 2020

Darts

Dirk Van Duijvenbode reflected on his shock win over Gary Anderson at the World Grand Prix.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was looking to motivate the nation.

