LA Lakers made to wait after Miami Heat clinch win

UK & international sportsPublished:

The sides will face off again on Sunday.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis

The Miami Heat held off a late run by the Los Angeles Lakers to stop LeBron James and his side from wrapping up the NBA Finals series in five games.

The Heat, needing to win to keep the series alive, found themselves up 93-87 early in the fourth quarter as Miami looked to rain on LA’s parade.

Wearing their black mamba jerseys in memory of Kobe Bryant, the Lakers rallied and had a 17-3 run ahead of a rollercoaster end in Orlando.

Jimmy Butler, who had another Finals triple-double with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, was fouled with less than a minute to play and made two free throws for a 109-108 lead.

Danny Green missed a three-point jumper on the next possession, Tyler Herro was fouled and stepped up to the line for a 111-108 lead and James, who had 40 points, missed a 40-footer at the buzzer as the Heat took it to Game Six on Sunday.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News