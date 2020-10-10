LA Lakers made to wait after Miami Heat clinch win

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis

The Miami Heat held off a late run by the Los Angeles Lakers to stop LeBron James and his side from wrapping up the NBA Finals series in five games.

The Heat, needing to win to keep the series alive, found themselves up 93-87 early in the fourth quarter as Miami looked to rain on LA’s parade.

Wearing their black mamba jerseys in memory of Kobe Bryant, the Lakers rallied and had a 17-3 run ahead of a rollercoaster end in Orlando.

#MIAvsLAL Final: HEAT 111 – Lakers 108 ? Butler 35 Pts, 12 Rebs, 11 Asts & 5 Stls? Duncan 26 Pts, 5 Rebs & 2 Asts? Nunn 14 Pts, 4 Rebs & 3 Asts? Bam 13 Pts, 4 Rebs & 4 Asts? Herro 12 Pts & 3 Asts? Crowder 11 Pts & 3 Rebs pic.twitter.com/EXBmXMbvjF — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 10, 2020

Jimmy Butler, who had another Finals triple-double with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, was fouled with less than a minute to play and made two free throws for a 109-108 lead.