England debutants awarded and latest trend recognised – Friday’s sporting social

Football

Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrated scoring on his England debut with a Premier League award.

A great start to the season. Thank you to my team mates and the people that voted ?? pic.twitter.com/jZdK8fL1pI — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) October 9, 2020

Jack Grealish celebrated making his full England debut on Thursday night.

Great night last night, delighted to top it off with MOTM! ?????????? #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/D7Uarjc7CH — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) October 9, 2020

The FIFA21 apologises have already started…

I’d like to formally apologise to @JackGrealish for underestimating his abilities on #FIFA21 and wasting his time. Little bit of practise and I’ll be back for the rematch though! He got lucky.… ? — James Maddison (@Madders10) October 9, 2020

Alex Morgan’s daughter certainly enjoyed her first Barbie doll.

Lionel Messi celebrated his match-winning penalty for Argentina.

Manchester United focused on the latest social trend: How it started V how it’s going.

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/2U09Hw1UD1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2020

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/RAVRk5cjUC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2020

As did Chelsea with a photograph of boss Frank Lampard.

how it started how it's going pic.twitter.com/SwtAc4YH49 — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) October 9, 2020

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was soaking up the rays.

While England and Lancashire’s Jos Buttler got on the bandwagon.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/jL1Zwsq0Gd — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) October 9, 2020

Tennis

Rafael Nadal reached his fourth straight, and 13th overall French Open final.

Formula One

Practice for the Eifel Grand Prix was washed out and denied some potential stars of the future their chance in an F1 car.

Session called off ? A great pity that @SchumacherMick isn't able to enjoy his first FP1 due to this morning's weather conditions… ? #EifelGP ?? pic.twitter.com/DOzbnQHXyQ — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) October 9, 2020

So #FP1 is cancelled. A great shame @callum_ilott was unable to get his first FP1 run under his belt today. #HaasF1 #EifelGP pic.twitter.com/df2VchhrR6 — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 9, 2020

A nice moment amid the gloom ? Seb showing Mick Schumacher the detail on his helmet this weekend ? The design copies the details of his father's helmet which Michael wore when he won for a record fifth time at the Nurburgring back in 2006 ?#EifelGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/hWueGUWdUh — Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2020

While some drivers made themselves comfortable as the rain fell.

How is everyone getting on? pic.twitter.com/ZhldcH08kw — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) October 9, 2020

Please wake me up when it’s time to drive. Thanks ? pic.twitter.com/GllH0OBZqd — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) October 9, 2020

Athletics

British long-jumper Daniel Bramble was feeling optimistic following a tough year so far.

This year really went from “Road to Tokyo ??” to “At the end of the road turn left.” Being unfunded / unsupported really took its toll this year. But you’ve got to adapt or be extinct. Happy to back jumping about again, bring on winter ??. pic.twitter.com/4wGAqynJMM — Daniel Bramble (@Dbrambs_LJ) October 9, 2020

Gymnastics

Simone Biles was recognised on the Olympics account.

Golf

Matt Chips-patrick.

