England debutants awarded and latest trend recognised – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 9.
Football
Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrated scoring on his England debut with a Premier League award.
Jack Grealish celebrated making his full England debut on Thursday night.
The FIFA21 apologises have already started…
Alex Morgan’s daughter certainly enjoyed her first Barbie doll.
Lionel Messi celebrated his match-winning penalty for Argentina.
Manchester United focused on the latest social trend: How it started V how it’s going.
As did Chelsea with a photograph of boss Frank Lampard.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen was soaking up the rays.
While England and Lancashire’s Jos Buttler got on the bandwagon.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal reached his fourth straight, and 13th overall French Open final.
Formula One
Practice for the Eifel Grand Prix was washed out and denied some potential stars of the future their chance in an F1 car.
While some drivers made themselves comfortable as the rain fell.
Athletics
British long-jumper Daniel Bramble was feeling optimistic following a tough year so far.
Gymnastics
Simone Biles was recognised on the Olympics account.
Golf
Matt Chips-patrick.
Boxing
Tyson Fury had that October feeling.