Mesut Ozil left out of Arsenal’s Europa League squad

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal's Europa League squad

Mesut Ozil’s miserable time at Arsenal continues after he was left out of the club’s Europa League squad.

The 31-year-old has not played for the Gunners since March and has not featured in the matchday squad for the last 17 matches.

He only played twice in Europe last season and the arrivals of the likes of Thomas Partey, Willian and Gabriel mean manager Mikel Arteta’s decision to leave him out of their Europa League squad is the clearest message yet the former Germany international, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has no future at the club.

I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years. As such, I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player… pic.twitter.com/IfWN38x62z — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 6, 2020

Defender Sokratis and William Saliba have also been left out of the European squad.

Manchester United have omitted Marcus Rojo, Phil Jones and third-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero from their Champions League squad.

Rojo spent the second half of last season on loan at Estudiantes, while Jones made just eight appearances, only two of which were in the Premier League – with one of those lasting just 45 minutes – while Romero has fallen down the pecking order following Dean Henderson’s return from Sheffield United.

New signings Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Facundo Pellistri are all included.

Very proud to be part of this great team and looking forward to wear this beautiful shirt. Muy contento por formar parte de este gran equipo y ansioso de vestir esta hermosa camiseta.#MUFC ❤️? @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/jnHZaE21eV — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) October 7, 2020

There were no major surprises in Liverpool or Manchester City’s Champions League squads, however.