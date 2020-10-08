Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The Daily Mail reports Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is set for a move to the MLS. The 33-year-old missed out on joining Everton on deadline day and it is believed he now has his heart set on a fresh start in the US.

West Ham could make two more signings before the domestic transfer window closes following Felipe Anderson‘s loan to Porto. The London Evening Standard says the Hammers are eager to add a centre-back from the Championship along with a replacement for Anderson.

Ousmane Dembele reportedly already has his sights set on a new home for when his time at Barcelona comes to an end. The Daily Mirror, citing a report from Catalunya Radio, says the 23-year-old forward is keen to rekindle his career with Juventus following a mixed spell in Catalonia. It is not clear however whether he will be able to make a move to Italy next summer, or will need to wait until his contract expires in 2022.

West Brom looks to be close to securing a move for Huddersfield Town’s Karlan Grant (Anthony Devlin/PA)

West Brom are reportedly confident of completing a move for Huddersfield forward Karlan Grant before next week’s EFL deadline. According to the Daily Mail, the two clubs are intent on structuring a mutually-beneficial deal for the 23-year-old after reaching a compromise on his £17m asking price.

Staying with the Baggies, the Express & Star says West Brom are among a number of clubs interested in Bournemouth striker Josh King. The 23-year-old has previously been linked with Manchester United, Leicester and Tottenham, but it is understood West Brom have engaged in talks with Bournemouth to determine an exact asking price.

Social media round-up

Alfredo Morelos 'set for move that would fast-track him a future PSG transfer' https://t.co/3UzuSW6HGF — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 7, 2020

Rangers to hold Ryan Kent contract talks in bid to ensure Leeds United don’t return #RangersFC #LUFC https://t.co/upTs2k4Y55 — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) October 7, 2020

Players to watch

Fulham’s Anthony Knockaert is reportedly wanted by Nottingham Forest (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Anthony Knockaert: Nottingham Forest is seeking a loan deal for the Fulham midfielder, according to Sky Sports.