French Open day 10: Qualifier Nadia Podoroska’s Cinderella story continues

Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska celebrated a remarkable victory at the French Open in Paris

Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals after shocking third seed Elina Svitolana.

Dominic Thiem fell short in an epic five-setter against Diego Schwartzman, who booked a first grand slam semi-final against Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard downed Italian teenager Jannik Sinner.

Picture of the day

Podoroska hurled her racket in the air after beating Svitolina (Michel Euler/AP)

Shot of the day

Stat(s) of the day

Cinderella, it’s not midnight yet ??@nadiapodoroska becomes the first women’s qualifier to reach the semi-finals in Paris upsetting Svitolina 6-2 6-4.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/0T9Fxfg4S8 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 6, 2020

Podoroska’s win made her the first qualifier to reach the women’s semi-finals in French Open history, and only the third at any grand slam in the open era. She had never previously won a grand slam match, and has never won back-to-back matches on the WTA Tour. Nor had she even played a top-20 player before, let alone beaten one.

Quote of the day

Brit watch

In the men’s doubles British duo Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski missed out on a place in the semi-finals. The 13th seeds were beaten 6-4 6-4 by German pair Andreas Mies and Kevin Krawietz, the defending champions.

Fallen seeds

Women: Elina Svitolina (3)

Men: Dominic Thiem (3)

