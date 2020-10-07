French Open day 10: Qualifier Nadia Podoroska’s Cinderella story continues

Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals after shocking third seed Elina Svitolana.
Dominic Thiem fell short in an epic five-setter against Diego Schwartzman, who booked a first grand slam semi-final against Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard downed Italian teenager Jannik Sinner.
Stat(s) of the day
Podoroska’s win made her the first qualifier to reach the women’s semi-finals in French Open history, and only the third at any grand slam in the open era. She had never previously won a grand slam match, and has never won back-to-back matches on the WTA Tour. Nor had she even played a top-20 player before, let alone beaten one.
Brit watch
In the men’s doubles British duo Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski missed out on a place in the semi-finals. The 13th seeds were beaten 6-4 6-4 by German pair Andreas Mies and Kevin Krawietz, the defending champions.
Fallen seeds
Women: Elina Svitolina (3)
Men: Dominic Thiem (3)
Up next
Novak Djokovic, in his 11th consecutive quarter-final at Roland Garros, takes on Pablo Carreno Busta in a rematch of the US Open showdown which saw the world number one defaulted in what remains his only defeat in 2020.