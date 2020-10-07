Football rumours from the media

The reason for Manchester United’s decision to end their pursuit of Jadon Sancho has reportedly been revealed.

Jadon Sancho and Ismaila Sarr feature among the rumours
The coronavirus pandemic is reportedly to blame for Manchester United’s decision not to follow through on signing Jadon Sancho. The Guardian says Borussia Dortmund’s £108million asking price, combined with his wage demands and the fee wanted by his agent, would cost almost £227m – a figure club bosses were not prepared to pay amid the economic uncertainty of the pandemic.

Staying with United, the Manchester Evening News reports the club could make another move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr after having a previous bid rejected. The Red Devils had enquired about an initial season-long loan for the 22-year-old, however the Hornets are understood to be holding out for a permanent transfer.

Milton Keynes Dons v Chelsea – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Stadium:MK
Multiple clubs are mulling a potential loan move for Baba Rahman (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman is believed to be attracting plenty of interest ahead of the EFL transfer deadline on October 16. The Daily Mail says Watford and Middlesbrough are mulling potential loan moves for the Ghanaian.

Following reports West Ham had enquired about Watford defender Craig Dawson, The Sun says the club could make a move during the domestic transfer window but would need to pay a transfer fee of £4m to make it happen.

Transfer Deadline Day
There is plenty of interest for Swansea City’s Joe Rodon (David Davies/PA)

Joe Rodon: Tottenham and West Ham are interested in the Swansea defender, according to Wales Online.

Eric Garcia: Barcelona will wait until next year to sign the 19-year-old from Manchester City, reports Marca.

