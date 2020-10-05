Sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester United and Liverpool stunned on another weekend of high-scoring Premier League action.

Aston Villa v Liverpool – Premier League – Villa Park
Aston Villa v Liverpool – Premier League – Villa Park

Manchester United and Liverpool were at sixes and sevens on another crazy goals-filled weekend in the Premier League.

United were hit for six by Tottenham as Spurs boss Jose Mourinho enjoyed a remarkable return to Old Trafford.

If that was not enough of a shock, Premier League champions Liverpool then shipped even more goals in an extraordinary 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa.

Dean Smith’s Villa still have a 100 per cent record after three matches, but it is Everton who top the table after winning their opening four games.

There was chaos in Italy as Napoli, having had two players testing positive for coronavirus, failed to turn up for a league fixture at Juventus, as Serie A league officials had demanded.

Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata was a shock winner of the London Marathon and Salford Red Devils ended over 50 years of hurt to make Rugby League’s Challenge Cup final.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the weekend’s action in pictures.

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United’s Paul Pogba shows his frustration as Serge Aurier scores in Tottenham’s 6-1 win at Old Trafford (Alex Livesey/PA)
Aston Villa v Liverpool – Premier League – Villa Park
Ollie Watkins (right) was an Aston Villa hat-trick hero as Premier League champions Liverpool were thrashed 7-2 at Villa Park (Rui Vieira/PA)
Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Goodison Park
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his ninth goal of the season as Everton beat Brighton 4-2 for a fourth straight league win – their best start to a season since 1894 (Alex Livesey/PA)
Leeds United v Manchester City – Premier League – Elland Road
Pep Guardiola (left) met Marcelo Bielsa (right) for the first time in the Premier League and it was honours even as Leeds drew 1-1 with Manchester City at Elland Road (Paul Ellis/PA) 
Chelsea v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
England full-back Ben Chilwell celebrates scoring on his Premier League debut for Chelsea with the first goal in a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Leicester City v West Ham United – Premier League – King Power
Michail Antonio (right) puts West Ham in front against Leicester as his header beats Kasper Schmeichel and sets up a 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium (Alex Pantling/PA)
Arsenal v Sheffield United – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Nicolas Pepe (right) celebrates after scoring Arsenal’s winner in their 2-1 home victory over Sheffield United (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Italy Soccer Juventus Napoli Virus
Napoli failed to turn up for their Serie A fixture away to Juventus after two positive coronavirus tests and could now be handed a 3-0 loss by the Italian League (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)
Virgin Money London Marathon – St James’ Park
Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata beats world record holder Eliud Kipchoge in a sprint finish at the London Marathon (Richard Heathcoate/PA)
Virgin Money London Marathon – St James’ Park
Athletes in action during the Elite Wheelchair Race at the London Marathon (Ian Walton/PA
Wasps v Exeter Chiefs – Gallagher Premiership – Ricoh Arena
Dan Robson scores against Exeter as Wasps won 46-5 to secure their place in the Gallagher Premiership play-offs (David Davies/PA)
Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves – Coral Challenge Cup – Semi Final – Totally Wicked Stadium
Salford Red Devils celebrate after reaching their first Challenge Cup final since 1969 by beating Warrington 24-22 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors – Coral Challenge Cup – Semi Final – Totally Wicked Stadium
Ash Handley celebrates Leeds Rhinos’ fourth try in their 26-12 Challenge Cup semi-final over Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open – Day Four – The Renaissance Club
Aaron Rai (left) celebrates after beating fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open (Jane Barlow/PA)
France Tennis French Open
Poland’s Iga Swiatek is delighted after beating title favourite Simona Halep in straight sets at the French Open in Paris (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Surrey v Notts Outlaws – Vitality Blast T20 – Final – Edgbaston
Notts Outlaws became the T20 blast champions for the second time at Edgbaston (Mike Egerton/PA)
