Rafinha joins Paris St Germain on three-year deal

Barcelona Training and Press Conference – Celtic Park

Paris St Germain have agreed terms with Barcelona on a three-year deal for Brazil international Rafinha.

The 27-year-old midfielder heads to France after 14 years around the Barcelona setup, having joined the club as a 13-year-old.

Rafinha has been in and out of Barcelona’s senior squad since 2011, and has spent last season on loan at Celta Vigo.

In a statement announcing the transfer, Barcelona said: “FC Barcelona would like to publicly thank Rafinha for his commitment and dedication and it wishes him all the best for the future.

“He leaves the club having played a part in winning eleven major trophies, including the Champions League, three Ligas and three editions of the Copa del Rey, having scored 12 goals in 89 games.”