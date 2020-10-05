Man Utd bolster defence with Alex Telles signing from Porto

Alex Telles has scored 26 times and contributed more than 50 assists in his time at Porto (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United have reinforced their defensive options with the signing of Alex Telles from Porto while a deal to bring in Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani is reportedly at an advanced stage.

It is understood a fee of £13.5million, plus £1.8m in potential add-ons, had been agreed for left-back Telles, who scored 26 goals and contributed more than 50 assists after joining the Portuguese club from Galatasaray four years ago.

Telles, who has signed a four-year deal that includes the option to extend for a further year, becomes only the second major signing of the summer window at United following the arrival of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax last month.

However, the the 27-year-old, who has been capped once by his country, is not expected to be the only significant arrival at Old Trafford the day after their 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham, with Cavani set to finalise terms on Monday evening.

Telles, who has won a clutch of honours including league titles with Porto and Galatasaray, said on United’s official website: “To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour.

“You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here.

“I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed his new recruit as a “fighter” ahead of Telles linking up with the squad, where he is expected to provide competition for Luke Shaw.

Edinson Cavani is also set to complete his move to Manchester United on transfer deadline day (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Solskjaer said: “First and foremost, I welcome Alex to United. He is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for.

“He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad. Alex has the qualities, both as a player and as a person, that we want here at Manchester United.”

Meanwhile, United have also announced the signing of teenage centre-back Willy Kambwala from Sochaux.