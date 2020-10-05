From Sessegnon to Sancho – 10 Brits who have moved to Bundesliga in recent years

Ethan Ampadu, Jadon Sancho and Reece Oxford all played in Bundesliga last season

Tottenham have allowed Ryan Sessegnon to join Hoffenheim on loan and he is the latest in a long line of British players to recently head to Germany.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of those to make the switch and how they have fared in the Bundesliga.

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, 17)

Borussia Dortmund paid £25million to take Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City (Martin Rickett/PA)

The teenager only left Birmingham this summer, but has immediately made an impression and grabbed a goal on his debut in the DFB-Pokal to become the club’s youngest ever scorer. A price tag of more than £20million has not impacted the 17-year-old so far, who has quickly become a regular for the Black and Yellows.

Antony Evans – (Paderborn, 22)

➡️?? | Good luck to @AntonyEvans_8 as he moves to @SCPaderborn07! — Everton (@Everton) January 29, 2020

The transfer of the Everton academy graduate to Bundesliga strugglers Paderborn in January went under the radar. He was unable to keep them in the top flight but featured six times after football resumed and the attacking midfielder has been used off the bench twice this term, but is yet to get off the mark for his new club.

Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig, 22)

The Londoner endured a mixed time in Germany, first impressing on loan at RB Leipzig with five goals in 2018 before the following year he made the move from Everton permanently. It has not worked out and this summer he returned to England to sign on loan for Fulham. The winger started only two games last season and failed to register a goal or assist.

Lewis Baker (Fortuna Dusseldorf, 25)

Chelsea’s Lewis Baker was unable to make his mark in the Bundesliga (Nick Potts/PA)

The Chelsea midfielder disappointed during a six-month stint in the Bundesliga last term, with his season-long loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf cut short in January. Dusseldorf sent Baker back to England early after nine appearances. He began the campaign in the starting XI before he lost his place and was not able to win it back. The 25-year-old joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan last month.

Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig, 20)

Like many before him, the Welshman struggled to earn opportunities in the Bundesliga and a year at RB Leipzig resulted in limited game time. A star showing against Tottenham in the Champions League in February highlighted his potential though and he may look back on his loan in Germany as a key learning curve despite only featuring seven times. The 20-year-old is now on a season-long loan at Sheffield United form Chelsea.

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, 17)

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, left, has earned the trust of head coach Hansi Flick and played four times this season (Matthias Schrader/AP)

A potential star and one England and Germany could fight over in the coming years. Born in Stuttgart, he spent most of his childhood in Chelsea’s academy before he made the move to Bayern Munich last July. He became the club’s youngest player to feature in Bundesliga in June and last month was Bayern’s youngest goalscorer in the 8-0 win over Schalke.

Jonjoe Kenny (Schalke, 23)

The Everton loanee was a regular under ex-Huddersfield boss David Wagner at Schalke last season and made 34 appearances in all competitions. As the first-choice right-back, he managed to contribute in a positive way at the other end of the pitch as well with two goals and three assists before he returned to Goodison Park this summer.

Rabbi Matondo (Schalke, 20)

Rabbi Matondo decided to leave Manchester City to sign for Schalke in January, 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Not as renown as another teenager from Manchester City to move to Germany, but the winger has furthered his development at Schalke since he joined the club in January, 2019. Matondo, a Wales international, has found himself in and out of the team but will attempt to kick on this term after making more than 20 outings during the last campaign.

Reece Oxford (Augsburg, 21)

After first playing in Bundesliga back in 2017, Oxford only made the move permanently to Germany last August following a loan spell with Augsburg. He has been in and out of the side and is yet to hit the heights of his West Ham debut as a 16-year-old, but will attempt to build on an encouraging 18 months in Bavaria.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund, 20)