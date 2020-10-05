French Open day nine: Novak Djokovic survives hitting another line judge

France Tennis French Open

Novak Djokovic hit another line judge with a ball but, unlike at the US Open, he survived to reach the quarter-finals after a straight-sets win over Karen Kachanov.

Stefanos Tsitsipas joined Djokovic by beating Grigor Dimitrov while Petra Kvitova and Sofia Kenin were the big names to make the last eight on the women’s side.

Picture of the day

An emotional Petra Kvitova after beating Zhang Shuai (Michel Euler/AP)

Shot of the day

That backhand. Vintage Grigor Dimitrov.

Stat of the day

Another day, another record Novak Djokovic extends his lead for most consecutive quarter-final appearances on the Parisian clay notching No. 1️⃣1️⃣#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/U9koAwyGth — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 5, 2020

Oh-no moment of the day

No default for Djokovic this time.

Quote of the day

Brit watch

A tight contest. Salisbury & Ram are narrowly beaten in three sets in the quarter-finals at @rolandgarros #BackTheBrits ?? #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/9emWCjiVY9 — LTA (@the_LTA) October 5, 2020

Joe Salisbury failed to reach the men’s doubles semi-finals with American partner Rajeev Ram after they lost to Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares.

Fallen seeds

Women: None.

Men: Karen Kachanov (15), Grigor Dimitrov (18).

Up next

Rafael Nadal takes on Italian whizkid Jannik Sinner, who is the first debutant to reach the quarter-finals since Nadal himself in 2005, while Dominic Thiem faces Diego Schwartzman.