Eddie Jones names England training squad ahead of forthcoming fixtures

Eddie Jones has named his England squad

England have named 12 uncapped players in a squad of 28 that will take part in a three-day training camp in London this week.

Some of Eddie Jones’ biggest names are present such as Owen Farrell, Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly following Saracens’ relegation from the Gallagher Premiership, but four players are appearing in a senior squad for the first time.

Saracens wing Ali Crossdale, Leicester prop Joe Heyes, Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod and Gloucester number eight Jack Clement make their debuts in a training group picked by Jones.

The squad ? Eddie has named 28 players to be part of a three day training camp this week ? Find out more ⤵️#WearTheRose @O2sports — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 5, 2020

England face the Barbarians in an uncapped international at Twickenham on October 25 and then head to Rome to complete their interrupted 2020 Six Nations six days later, before competing in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Jones has been unable to select from six clubs because of this weekend’s Gallagher Premiership play-offs – the top four of Exeter, Wasps, Bristol and Bath plus Sale and Worcester, whose final-round match was postponed until Wednesday because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the Sharks.

“Our preparation to build the team for the Italy game starts now,” Jones said.

“We have a three-day camp this week and another one next week, then we’re into the week of our Quilter Cup match against the Barbarians.