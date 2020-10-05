Deadline Day Live

Norwich City v Preston North End ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ Sky Bet Championship ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ Carrow Road

Ben Godfrey joins Everton from Norwich on a five-year deal

Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles are expected to complete moves to Manchester United

Ryan Sessegnon has joined Hoffenheim from Tottenham on a season-long loan

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to be linked with a switch to Bayern Munich

10.20am – Sessegnon, 20, has struggled to make an impact since joining Tottenham for £25million from Fulham last summer and has been sent out to get some game time. He’s been speaking to Hoffenheim’s media team about the move.

10.00am – Short and sweet from Spurs as they announce the departure of Ryan Sessegnon to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for the remainder of the season.

Ryan Sessegnon has joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season. Best of luck, @RyanSessegnon! ?#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/2wqR55BBTo — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 5, 2020

9.52am – Manchester City remain in the hunt for a new left-back, with Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax linked. Pep Guardiola has already strengthened at the heart of his defence, bringing in Ruben Dias from Benfica, but would ideally like a full-back as well. Barcelona have enquired about taking Eric Garcia to the Nou Camp, with a fee of 15million euros mentioned.

Ruben Dias impressed on his City debut (Jason Cairnduff/PA)

9.32 – Scottish Premiership duo Celtic and Rangers are both expected to do business today, with the Hoops linked with AC Milan and Uruguay left-back Diego Laxalt and Rangers appearing to have resurrected a move for Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu.

Diego Laxalt is wanted by Celtic (Steven Paston/PA)

9.23am – Godfrey is saying all the right things in his first interview. “It is an honour to sign for Everton and to be part of a huge club,” he told evertonfc.com. “The aim for me at Everton is to win trophies and win games. I like to win. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I care and I am a passionate lad. The fans can guarantee they will get 110 per cent out of me when I am on the pitch.”

9.00am – Everton are the first movers of the day, completing the signing of defender Ben Godfrey from Norwich on a five-year deal. It’s a club-record deal for the Canaries, with the undisclosed fee reportedly £20million.

8.45 – Tottenham’s Dele Alli could be joining Kean at PSG if reports are to be believed. The Ligue 1 champions want to take the 24-year-old, who has fallen out of favour under boss Jose Mourinho, on a season-long loan. Alli – overlooked by England for their upcoming matches – was taken off at half-time in Spurs’ opening weekend defeat to Everton. He came on for the last 20 minutes of Sunday’s romp at Old Trafford.

Dele Alli has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho (Alex Livesey/PA)

8.10am – Frank Lampard wants Callum Hudson-Odoi to remain part of his Chelsea squad, but talk of a move to Bayern Munich won’t go away. The 19-year-old England winger started the Blues’ weekend win over Crystal Palace and impressed his manager in the 4-0 victory. German giants Bayern have been linked with an initial loan deal with the option to buy for around £70million. One to keep an eye on.

Good win and good performance, congrats @BenChilwell for your goal ?? pic.twitter.com/IPPZCYjGal — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) October 3, 2020

7.45am – There is still time for Arsenal to complete a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and boss Mikel Arteta reassured supporters that all is being done by the club to improve the squad. “What I can guarantee is that we are doing our maximum,” Arteta said following the 2-1 win over Sheffield United. “Whether we are going to achieve it or not I don’t know. I cannot discuss the players that we want…but I have 100 per cent backing from them and it is not just words, this is reality.”

Thomas Partey (right) has been a long-term target for the Gunners (Nick Potts/PA)

7.35am – Early pacesetters Everton allowed Moise Kean to join Paris St Germain on a season-long loan last night, leading to suggestions they are now in the market for a replacement striker. Carlo Ancelotti knows Arkadiusz Milik well from his time at Napoli and the 26-year-old Poland international has been linked with the Merseysiders. The Toffees are also expected to tie up a deal for Norwich defender Ben Godfrey before the 11pm cut-off.

7.25am – The pressure ramped up on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United to strengthen the squad following Sunday’s 6-1 home defeat to Tottenham. Experienced striker Edinson Cavani and left-back Alex Telles should sign today, England’s Jadon Sancho has long been linked and Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona is also a reported target, but will there be any unexpected arrivals to appease supporters?

Edinson Cavani is available on a free transfer (Andrew Milligan/PA)