Manchester United agree deal with Porto for left-back Alex Telles

Alex Telles looks set to join Manchester United from Porto

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Porto for Brazil left-back Alex Telles, the PA news agency understands.

The 27-year-old is set to move to Old Trafford for £13.5million, plus a further £1.8m in potential add-ons.

News of a breakthrough in negotiations for the defender will give United a lift after Sunday’s 6-1 hammering at the hands of Tottenham in the Premier League.

Porto left-back Alex Telles looks set to bolster Manchester United’s defence (Mike Egerton/PA)

The club had been linked with the player earlier in the week but reportedly could not agree a fee with Porto.

Telles is now understood to be travelling to England to discuss personal terms and finalise the deal, which should be completed before Monday’s transfer deadline.