Liverpool’s biggest Premier League defeats after Villa Park drubbing

Liverpool suffered an embarrassing 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa on Sunday

Liverpool conceded seven goals for the first time in their Premier League history – and the first time in any competition since 1963 – as they were thrashed 7-2 at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at their biggest Premier League losses.

October 4, 2020: Aston Villa 7 Liverpool 2

Sunday’s walloping jumps to the top of the list, a defeat made all the more shocking by the fact the Reds are not only the reigning champions, but powered to the title in record time last season. Ollie Watkins opened the scoring after just four minutes and had a hat-trick before half-time. Jack Grealish added two and had a hand in three others. John McGinn and former Everton player Ross Barkley got the others with Jurgen Klopp’s men netting twice through Mohamed Salah.

May 24, 2015: Stoke 6 Liverpool 1

Liverpool were hammered by Stoke in Steven Gerrard’s final game for the club (Dave Howarth/PA)

Steven Gerrard’s final game for Liverpool turned into a nightmare as the Merseysiders were thrashed by the Potters on the last day of the season. Stoke lead 5-0 at the break after a Mame Biram Diouf double and further efforts from Jonathan Walters, Charlie Adam and Steven Nzonzi. Gerrard did manage to get on the scoresheet but former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch had the final say.

September 9, 2017: Manchester City 5 Liverpool 0

Gabriel Jesus scored twice when Liverpool lost 5-0 to Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)