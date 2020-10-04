Happy Premier League players and Finals Day begins – Sunday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Tottenham stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford as players from winning Premier League teams celebrated on social media.

The Vitality Blast Finals Day was scheduled to take place on Saturday but was washed out
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 4.

Football

Patrick Bamford reflected on a big night for Leeds.

Fabian Schar enjoyed his first start in three months.

Alex Morgan is nearing a return to action.

Shane Duffy was cock-a-Hoop.

James Rodriguez was also heading off to international duty.

Glad Gunners.

Happy Hammers.

Satisfied Saints.

Ramos’ Real pleased.

Scintillating Spurs.

Spurs matched Manchester City’s 6-1 victory against United at Old Trafford in 2011, and City showed respect.

Jamie Carragher took a trip down memory lane.

Tennis

Wawrinka out but not down.

Cricket

Finals day gets Blast off.

Surrey win first semi-final.

Stokes on standby.

Keep paying those Billings, Sam

Basketball

Weekend wisdom from LeBron James.

Golf

Fond memories for Justin Rose.

Not such happy times for Ian Poulter.

Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington was delighted with his top-10 finish.

