French Open day eight: Iga Swiatek stuns Simona Halep to reach last eight

No.159 ?? Martina Trevisan and No.131 ?? Nadia Podoroska are the first qualifiers to make the QF @rolandgarros since Yaroslava Shvedova in 2012.

This is the first time since 1978 that two qualifiers have reached the last eight. #RG20 pic.twitter.com/NEHh3MSp3I

— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) October 4, 2020